Police warn of group pretending to be Consumers Energy employees

Folks in a Mid-Michigan community are asked to be on high alert after a group of people were spotted pretending to be Consumers Energy employees.

The suspects were reported this week in Arenac County.

Residents said the men had no employee badges or Consumers’ logos on their vehicles.

A spokesperson for Consumers said all company employees will be able to display proper identification.

The scam was also previously reported in the city of Owosso.

To help protect yourself and your home, Consumers Energy offers the following precautions:

If someone comes to your door purporting to be from Consumers Energy, ask for company identification. If you are unsure of an employee’s identification or of the product or service offered, call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Never open your door to a suspicious person.

Do not give cash to anyone for work you have not requested.

Report any suspicious activity to local police.

