Owner creates bucket list for dog dying from cancer

Not many dogs get to be firefighters, police K-9's and electricians – but that's just the tip of the iceberg of the experiences one man arranged for his beloved pooch as he and his family prepare to say goodbye.

"He's always there for people, so this gives us a chance for everybody to come back out for him,” Tim Griffin said.

Twelve weeks ago, Mr. Molson’s days got a lot more exciting.

Griffin created a bucket list for his 12-year-old dog after he was diagnosed with cancer and given only months to live.

"Everybody was sad, and partially with the kids also, I wanted to try to take it as an opportunity to be less negative about it. It's been 12 weeks since his surgery and in those 12 weeks we've had a lot of fun,” Griffin said.

Friends from all over York County, Pennsylvania have joined in on giving Molson the best final days possible - from being an honorary firefighter with the York Fire Department, to becoming Sgt. Molson with the Pennsylvania State Police.

"A lot of people were there for Molson it was like one of the big bucket list things that he completed, and it was loud.” said Chloe Griffin, Molson’s human sister.

Mr. Molson has done more in the last 12 weeks than many of us have in a lifetime.

He's even been president.

"With a unanimous vote they elected him to be the President of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 229,” Griffin said.

While Molson’s days are numbered, the Griffin family knew they had to find love for their dog who has loved them so much.

So naturally, they held a wedding, complete with a flower girl, ordained minister and a bride of course.

"My dad had the idea that he, that Molson, would get married and someone was willing to let him get married,” said Elliot Griffin, Molson’s brother.

Wagging down the aisle, the pups entered into dog matrimony in front of their loved ones. Giving them all an opportunity to thank Mr. Molson for his unconditional love.

Griffin said he is teaching his children a lesson in letting go, and the kids are doing their best to accept that Mr. Molson is going to leave them soon.

"When he said he might last a year, I started to cry because he's been there for me for a long time. There wasn't a day that I didn't know him,” Chloe Griffin said.

For now, though, it's laughter and adventures for the Griffin family as they make new memories with their furry family member.

"In death we can celebrate life and that until we take our last breath, we can still have a lot of fun and we can still impact people around us,” Tim Griffin said.

Griffin has set up a webpage to follow Mr. Molson’s adventures. To follow, click here.

