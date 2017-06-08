WARNING GRAPHIC: Police investigating assault video on Facebook

Authorities are investigating a video circulating on Facebook of a woman being assaulted by several people.

The Flint Police Department said they have assigned the case to a detective. They also warn there are several pages that use "Flint Police" as part of their page name, but are not affiliated with their department.

The video posted to the Flint Police Live Scanner page on Facebook appears to show a woman being dragged out of a home then repeatedly hit by several people.

A woman filming the video can be heard saying "Here, it's already recording. Come on!" before the victim is dragged out of the home by two men. The victim is pulled down porch stairs before a group of people begin hitting her and pulling her hair.

Another woman then begins yelling at the victim before kicking and hitting her repeatedly.

People can be heard yelling "Hit her!" and "I'll crack your s**t."

Police have not released details on where exactly the assault took place in Flint. They also have not said whether there have been any arrests made.

WARNING: The video has graphic language.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.