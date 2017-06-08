Pet owners beware! Coyotes spotted in Saginaw County

Authorities are warning parents to keep an eye on their pets and children as a dangerous predator has been spotted in the area.

The Zilwaukee Police Department posted the warning on Facebook.

They said their department has not received any calls from residents of missing dogs or puppies, but coyotes have been spotted in the area at different times.

The department said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are aware of the sightings.

Officials are reminding residents to be mindful of their pets and children.

