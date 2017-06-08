Auction to be held in Midland County

Going once, going twice…sold!

The auction will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the County Services Building parking lot.

Some of the items for sale include vehicles, enclosed trailers, boats, motorcycles, busses and some old coins.

The auction will accept cash, good check, Visa, MasterCard, or Discover with proper ID.

You can view the auction items here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.