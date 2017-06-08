BREAKING: Bishop re-opening after suspicious bag found - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Bishop re-opening after suspicious bag found

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Bishop International Airport is re-opening after a suspicious bag forced an evacuation.

Around 200 people, including employees, were evacuated from the Flint airport after an "unattended" bag was found around 10 a.m. near the gift shop.

State, federal and local police are investigating and after completing a second sweep of the terminal decided to re-open the airport just after 1 p.m.

Passengers who were in the terminal or waiting to depart were sent to a nearby rental car lot during the initial evacuation.

TV5 spoke with former Flint City councilman Matt Shlinker who was stuck on the tarmac during the incident. He said everyone on his Delta plane was in good shape, and were just waiting for word on when they could de-plane.

The airport is asking for patience as they get back up to speed.

Officials are also asking flyers to check with their airline for delays or cancellations. 

