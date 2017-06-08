BREAKING: Bishop re-opening after suspicious bag found

Bishop International Airport is re-opening after a suspicious bag forced an evacuation.

Around 200 people, including employees, were evacuated from the Flint airport after an "unattended" bag was found around 10 a.m. near the gift shop.

State, federal and local police are investigating and after completing a second sweep of the terminal decided to re-open the airport just after 1 p.m.

Passengers who were in the terminal or waiting to depart were sent to a nearby rental car lot during the initial evacuation.

TV5 spoke with former Flint City councilman Matt Shlinker who was stuck on the tarmac during the incident. He said everyone on his Delta plane was in good shape, and were just waiting for word on when they could de-plane.

Listen to live interview with passenger sitting on tarmac

The airport is asking for patience as they get back up to speed.

Officials are also asking flyers to check with their airline for delays or cancellations.

Be advised there is an incident under investigation at FNT. We will update you as more info is available. Check w/your airline for delays — Bishop Airport (FNT) (@FNTAirport) June 8, 2017

