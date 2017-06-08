Dave Chappelle donates $50K to Flint water crisis

Comedian Dave Chappelle is giving back to people in Flint amid the water crisis.

At his show Wednesday at The Whiting, Chappelle announced to the crowd he would be donating money from the show to the city to help with the water crisis.

“The Community Foundation of Greater Flint is grateful to Dave Chappelle for providing $50,000 in support for Flint children, ages 0-6, through this gift to the Flint Child Health and Development Fund,” the foundation said in a statement.

The live performance was for one night only.

