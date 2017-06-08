Lake Michigan beach tries to break sand angel world record

A western Michigan city is looking to break a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach.

"Be Someone's Angel" is scheduled for this Saturday and is organized by the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation.

Foundation Director Kaley Petersen says the event will also be a fundraiser for the hospital's cancer service center. The event is free with a $20 suggested donation.

Participants will create sand angels at the same time for 30 continuous seconds. An official Guinness judge will be at the event to verify in real time if the event breaks the current record, which was set in 2015 in Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom, with more than 350 angels completed.

The foundation's goal for the record is 5,000 angels.

