Snyder signs Michigan Thrive legislation into law

Gov. Rick Snyder signed the Michigan Thrive legislation into law on Thursday.

More than 60 economic development organizations, cities and chambers of commerce worked in support of the legislation.

The goal is to revitalize and redevelop brownfield sites into thriving developments in their communities.

The announcement was made at the Bearinger Building in downtown Saginaw.

"We would like to thank Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders from both parties for recognizing the importance of this game-changing legislation for communities across Michigan. The Michigan Thrive legislation will help revitalize communities big and small in every corner of our state, and will do so in the most fiscally responsible manner possible. And it accomplishes all this while posing no risk to taxpayers and guaranteeing that the State of Michigan comes out ahead," MIthrive Coalition spokesperson Dan Austin said.

Watch Snyder's full announcement here.

