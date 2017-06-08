2 Mid-Michigan jails face budget cuts

Big cuts may be on the way to two Mid-Michigan jailhouses.

State lawmakers agreed on Wednesday to slash Michigan's corrections budget. That includes cuts to the Genesee County Jail and Flint City Lockup.

Genesee County was supposed to get $4.5 million from the state to fund the lockup. Now it's slated to get just $1 million.

That is cause for concern for Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.

"I think we'll see the crime rates go back to where it once was. There'll be a state of near lawlessness in Flint. You have to have a place to put people," Pickell said.

The decision was made without support from Gov. Rick Snyder, who opposed cutting the corrections budget.

