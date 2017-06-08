Veteran in need of new recliner for medical issues

A local veteran is in need after a major heart surgery left him unable to sleep in a traditional bed.

He has been confined to sleeping in an arm chair.

The two years have left his makeshift bed in bad condition and his insurance won't help for another two years.

Helen Randolph describes her husband Earl as a caretaker and a hard-worker.

"He's a veteran. He did time in the service, but he's always just been a working man and a strong provider for his family," Randolph said.

Now he is the one who needs help.

"Now the chair broke. And it's the second one and now this one broke and we cannot afford one. The one that could sustain him, he's a big guy," Randolph said.

She said her husband had triple bypass surgery in 2013 and was in a coma for more than a month. Because of serious complications Earl can no longer sleep laying down in bed. Instead, he sleeps in his reclining chair.

"When he lays down back, it does something. He has an apparatus that's in there and permanent that they had to put in there with the surgery," Randolph said.

The Randolphs called the TV5 Rescue Squad in hopes of getting the word out and getting some help from the community.

"We'll take a donated chair. Whatever someone would do to help," Randolph said.

She said a new chair could cost up to a couple hundred dollars and she would take another chair whether it's used or new.

"It would mean the world to me, not just me but my husband," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.