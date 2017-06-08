Michigan Road Trip: QLINE

Detroit has a new transportation system running along three miles of Woodward Avenue.

The QLINE went into operation a few weeks ago and it's quickly picking up popularity with commuters.

It's a streetcar system that runs a little more than three miles through the heart of Detroit. It is operated by M-1 Rail, which dubs the system an unprecedented public-private partnership. It took 10 years to make the QLINE a reality.

"We kind of felt like we were a cat. We got killed a couple of times and somehow we manage to get reborn again," said Paul Child, chief operating officer of M-1 Rail.

He said it took a lot of research to make the QLINE the top of the line for passengers.

"We looked at every model in North America plus Europe to try and understand what to do. We thought we brought the best of the best. We have a lot of people taking a look at what we've done here," Child said.

The $187 million system can take you to museums, shopping and Wayne State University. Theater and music lovers can hitch a ride to the Fox Theatre. It also takes sports fans to Comerica Park, Ford Field and the new Little Caesar's Arena opening this fall to the Red Wings and the Pistons.

"We're going back to the future, but trust me, the futures a lot better than the history was. It's been almost 60 years since we had streetcars here in Detroit. Obviously, not streetcars like these," Child said.

The modern streetcars have air conditioning, free wi-fi and you can bring your bike on board.

The QLINE is free to ride until July 1. Then it will cost $1.50 for three hours on the QLINE or $3 for an all day pass.

