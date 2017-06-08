Local sports bar closing due to safety concerns

Remington's Sports Bar in Flint posted on its Facebook page it will be shutting down for good.

The family owned bar and restaurant on Fenton Road opened in 1989.

"The state of the neighborhood and the city of Flint has declined to the point that I fear for the safety of my employees & customers," the restaurant said in the post.

The post states the last day of operation will be June 9, 2017.

