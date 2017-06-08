Disabled woman in need of repairs on her stairs

The stairs leading to a local home are in great disrepair, creating a dangerous situation for the disabled woman who lives there.

She has fallen on the crumbling steps many times.

"Frustrated, feeling unsafe, and that, just not wanting to fall and have something worse happen than just a sprained ankle," said Bridget Thomas, Bay City resident.

The back steps of Thomas' home are quite the pain.

"It's hard getting up and down with no railing and just relying on my porch railing to get down," Thomas said.

The stairs are broken and cracked, with both rails missing. They are the only direct route to Thomas' driveway.

"I've fallen down them more than once. Most recently was Tuesday and ended up in the ER with a sprained ankle," she said.

To make matters worse, she has had serious knee issues for years.

"I have severe arthritis in my right knee. I actually have no cartilage so I'm waiting to get approved for a total knee replacement after I lose a bit more weight," Thomas said.

She said she has homeowner's insurance, but it doesn't cover things like this because it falls under every day wear and tear.

"Even if they were able to cover it, I have a $1,000 deductible and I cannot afford that on $735 a month," Thomas said.

She called up the TV5 Rescue Squad in hopes of getting some help from the local community.

"Anything, if it's just building a railing and being able to do anything to patch the hole on the steps. I would be grateful for anything that could help," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.