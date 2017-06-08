No criminal charges in Michigan hotel pool CO poisoning

A prosecutor has decided no criminal charges will be sought in the carbon monoxide poisoning death of a 13-year-old boy in the pool area of a southwestern Michigan hotel.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said Thursday that negligence may have played a role in the April 1 death of Bryan Watts at the Niles Quality Inn & Suites, but it did not meet the definition of gross negligence necessary for a criminal charge.

Sepic says the poisoning likely resulted from a pool heater ventilation pipe disconnecting from the heater, causing carbon monoxide to leak into a maintenance room and be vented into the pool area.

About 10 other people, mostly children, required hospital treatment after being sickened by the carbon monoxide.

