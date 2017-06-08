Full Moon: What's in a name?

Sky watchers have been treated to a bright and beautiful sight in the Mid-Michigan skies over the past several nights. Generally clear skies, cool temperatures, and low humidity have presented little to no obstruction in viewing the waxing Moon.

June's full Moon occurs at 9:11 AM Friday, known traditionally as the Strawberry Moon. While this does not mean that the Moon will look like a strawberry, or even turn a shade of pink, there is a great deal of significance to the name. In fact, each full Moon that occurs during the year holds a different name based on the month it occurs.

The practice of naming the full Moon originates from early Native American tribes, who kept track of time by observing the change of seasons and the lunar cycle. These tribes did not follow the traditional calendar that we use today, and would track the time of year based on prevailing conditions at the time of each full Moon.

The lunar cycle takes 28 days to complete, meaning that in most years we observe a full Moon 12 times. To aid in their knowledge of the changing seasons, the early Native American tribes named each of the full Moons that would occur throughout the year, which helped them plan everything from agriculture to hunting and general survival. Here's a list of each month's full Moon name, and the meaning behind them

January - Wolf Moon

As winter wore on, wolves could often be heard howling outside of Native American villages. This howling was usually the result of hunger as much of the wolves' prey had either died off or burrowed in for hibernation. The more-frequent presence and howling of wolves around this full Moon resulted in its name.

February - Snow Moon

As we know all too well here in Michigan, the heaviest snows of winter often fall during the month of February. The abundance and frequency of snow around the time of this full Moon, resulted in its name. Some tribes also called it the Hunger Moon, as hunting would become much more difficult during this time of year.

March - Worm Moon

Sounds gross, but the name comes from a herald of the return of Spring. Softening ground around the time of this full Moon would result in the reappearance of earthworms, and ultimately robins. Some tribes also called it the Sap Moon, as maple trees would begin to produce sap around this time.

April - Pink Moon

Nope, it didn't have anything to do with the color of the Moon. This full Moon normally occurred around the time that Spring flowers and mosses were coming back into bloom, many of which were pink. Other names include the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon.

May - Flower Moon

April showers bring May flowers, after all. While the early Native Americans were not familiar with the months as we know them today, they took note of the abundance of flowers around the time of this Full Moon. Some tribes also called it the Corn Planting Moon or Milk Moon.

June - Strawberry Moon

Many tribes recognized that strawberries were becoming ripe around the time of this full Moon, and that it was time to begin gathering them. Other names include the Rose Moon, and Hot Moon. The latter seems fitting based on our weekend forecast.

July - Buck Moon

As Summer begins to take hold, the antlers of bucks start to grow quickly. This growth was noted around the time of this particular full Moon, and hence the name. Meteorologists may tend to fancy the alternative name, however: the full Thunder Moon. July is of course open-season for thunderstorms!

August - Sturgeon Moon

Sturgeon were more plentiful and easier to catch around the time of this Full Moon, particularly in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. It was sometimes called the Green Corn Moon as well.

September - Corn Moon

This full Moon would correspond with the time of harvesting corn. It was sometimes called the Barley Moon for the same reason. Some people may also hear the September full Moon referred to as the Harvest Moon, but this was not a name given by the Native Americans.

The Harvest Moon is the full Moon the occurs closest to the Autumnal Equinox, and can sometimes occur in October depending on the timing the lunar cycle.

October - Hunter's Moon

Game had fattened up over the course of the Summer, and provisions for Winter needed to be gathered and prepared. October's full Moon coincided with the time of the hunt, and thus the name.

November - Beaver Moon

With colder air beginning to settle in, tribes needed to find ways to stay warm over the impending Winter. The November full Moon would occur during the time when beaver traps were being set, in the hopes of obtaining pelts for warmth. The first frosts often occur around this time, so it was sometimes referred to as the Frost Moon.

December - Cold Moon

Pretty straightforward. Nights get longer, and the cold of Winter settles in around the time of this full Moon.

Bonus - Blue Moon

Again, not based on the color of the Moon itself, nor does this one have a Native American origin. Often used in comparison to something extremely rare, a Blue Moon can be considered a bit of a bonus. Since the Moon completes its orbit around Earth once every 28 days, its cycle does not sync up perfectly with each of our calendar months that run 28-31 days.

As a result, it is possible in rare cases to observe a full Moon twice in the same month. If for example a full Moon were to occur on the 2nd of the month, it would occur again on the 30th of that month (as long as it wasn't in February).

Amazing how many different names and nicknames something can have! Keep these in mind the next time you look up at the Moon!

