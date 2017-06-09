Michigan man arrested on terrorism charges

Newly unsealed documents show a man arrested in Michigan last week had extensive ties to a Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad organization.

The Department of Justice said he was on the organization's payroll and traveled to Lebanon for terror training.

Investigators raided 37-year-old Samer El Debek’s home in Dearborn last week. Documents revealed Thursday suggest he and another man from New York, Ali Kourani, were recruited by the terror group back in 2007 where they received extensive military and explosives training.

El Debek completed multiple missions for Hezbollah in Thailand and Panama, and had been under the FBI’s radar since.

He faces seven terrorism-related charged and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

