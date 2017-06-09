'Gilmore Girls' fans won't want to hear this

Fans may be craving more "Gilmore Girls," but star Lauren Graham sounds like she is good leaving things the way they are.

In a recent interview with Indiewire, Graham talked a bit about "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," the Netflix series that brought viewers back to Star Hollow.

Since the reboot debuted last year, there's been clamoring for a second season.

Graham said she initially wasn't sure she wanted to return for the "Gilmore Girls" revival, which initially ended in 2007.

"When we finished the show, there was just so much around it," Graham said. "Were we done? Was it the last episode? There was even some discussion of having [creators] Amy and Dan [Palladino] come back to 'fix it,' as it were, but I was ready to move on because I didn't feel we had anything without our creators."

Graham said she believes the new show gave fans the closure the original series needed.

"Just as an experience, it was kind of perfect," she said. "I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn't see more episodes in that form."

So does there need to be more "Gilmore Girls?"

"Five years from now do you have 'A Very Gilmore Christmas?' Maybe, but there's no reason anymore except enjoyment," Graham said. "And, actually, I think there's far more risk to continue -- you run the risk of disappointing people."

Not that Graham is saying it definitely won't happen, but it seems like she may be ready to move on.

"I kind of got what I wanted out of this," she said. "Out of being an actor, and now I'm actually just as interested in helping somebody else have that, whether through directing or producing."

So maybe split the difference and direct or produce more episodes of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life?"

Just asking for a friend, Lauren.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.