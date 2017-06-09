Mother: Toddler survives fall into pool thanks to swim class

It was a frightening situation for a Michigan mother after her toddler daughter fell into their family’s pool.

Drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional death in the United States, and it can happen to even the most cautious of families.

Amy Bodine told our CBS affiliates at WWMT she went inside to answer the phone. Bodine said she continued to watch the kids while she was talking on the phone, but didn't notice at first when her 2-year-old daughter, Marlowe, fell into the pool.

"Once I register what I was seeing, throw down the phone, run to the pool, 'Oh my God,' probably swear words said. I look and there she is doing her perfect float just like she learned in class." Bodine said.

Bodine said Marlowe doesn’t know how to swim, but she does know how to float thanks to an infant aquatic survival class.

During the class, Bodine said the babies learn to roll on their backs, float and breathe to survive until help comes.

Bodine said those skills saved her daughter’s life.

According to the Center for Disease Control, many children aren't so lucky. Ten people die from drowning every day in the United States.

