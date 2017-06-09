A few showers today, heat cranks up over the weekend

Our streak of gorgeous days has come to an end this morning as showers have moved back into the region. While these showers may not be quite as nice, if you're hoping for more great weather, that returns just in time for the weekend.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures are around 5 to 15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday thanks to our increase cloud cover overnight. Depending on your preferences, it may be a morning you don't need the jacket or coat. If you do need it this morning, you'll be able to toss it aside this afternoon with another day in the 70s.

The initial round of showers we're seeing pass through this morning will fade and we should be pretty dry around the lunch hour. We'll get a small break before showers and storms redevelop during the afternoon.

Coverage of these showers and storms will be isolated to scattered, so just have the umbrella on standby today so you're prepared if the rain moves in your direction. Showers and storms will be possible during the early evening plans, but should start to fade as we lose the heating of the day and end completely by the overnight period.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and we'll see lows fall into the 50s for lows. Enjoy those 50s while they're here as this will be the last comfortable morning for awhile as we crank up the heat over the weekend and the start of next week.

Saturday & Sunday

A comfortable start in the 50s on Saturday warms up fast into the middle 80s later on in the afternoon. We may have a few clouds hang on during the morning hours, but those will quickly fade in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions all day long and a very nice evening for any plans you may have.

Skies will still feature plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but we are expecting a few more clouds than Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to possibly low 90s Sunday afternoon, with the humidity becoming more noticeable, so be sure to make sure you're staying cool.

We have also introduced the possibility of a thunderstorm on Sunday, which may develop during the afternoon or evening.

For the moment, we expect the coverage to be isolated and nothing worth planning your weekend around. But, we know your weekend plans are important, so we'll continue to watch that over the next few days.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for the northern half of the TV5 viewing area on Sunday for this thunderstorm chance. With a Marginal Risk, severe weather is expected to be isolated with gusty winds and hail the main concern.

Check back a few times throughout the weekend for any updates to this forecast. Otherwise, have a great weekend and enjoy the summer time heat!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.