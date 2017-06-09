Feeling the burn

A little less sun across the region today, but all in all not a bad day. As we head into the evening hours we are seeing a few storms beginning to pop- up, don't cancel your plans but keep an eye on the radar in case a storm moves your way. If you're hoping for more great weather, that returns just in time for the weekend.

Overnight

Any lingering showers from our Friday evening will quickly fade away overnight, flipping back to generally clear skies. Comfortable conditions will take the reigns as lows dip to the middle and upper 50s, with a light and variable wind.

Saturday & Sunday

A comfortable start in the 50s on Saturday warms up very fast into the middle 80s for daytime highs. Along with abundant sunshine, humidity levels will begin to rise throughout the day. Riding in on strong SW winds at 10-20 mph, dew points will inch into the low and middle 60s. For the first time this year, we'll be dealing with a detectable heat index, making it feel at times more like the low and possibly middle 90s.

Skies will still feature plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but we are expecting a few more clouds than Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to possibly low 90s Sunday afternoon, with further-increasing humidity. Expect a real feel closer to the mid 90s at times.

We have also introduced the possibility of a thunderstorm on Sunday, which may develop during the afternoon or evening.

For the moment, we expect the coverage to be isolated and nothing worth planning your weekend around. But, we know your weekend plans are important, so we'll continue to watch that over the next few days.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for the northern half of the TV5 viewing area on Sunday for this thunderstorm chance. With a Marginal Risk, severe weather is expected to be isolated (if it even develops at all) with gusty winds and hail as the main threats.

Check back throughout the weekend for any updates to this forecast. Otherwise, have a great weekend and enjoy the summer time heat!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.