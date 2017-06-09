Pop- up storms tonight, heat cranks up over the weekend

A little less sun across the region today, but all in all not a bad day. As we head into the evening hours we are seeing a few storms beginning to pop- up, don't cancel your plans but keep an eye on the radar in case a storm moves your way. If you're hoping for more great weather, that returns just in time for the weekend.

Tonight

More clouds than sun in many spots for our Friday evening, but all in all not a bad evening if you want to be outside enjoying the warm temps.

If you do head out keep an umbrella nearby and keep an eye on the radar as we do have some isolated thunderstorms popping up in some spots.

Thunderstorms are isolated to scattered right now, so the umbrella and radar needed so you're prepared if the rain moves in your direction. We will see storms last through the evening hours fizzling out shortly after the sunset and we lose daytime heating. All the rain will end completely by the overnight period.

Some storms tonight have gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning so be prepared to duck indoors if one heads your way.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and we'll see lows fall into the 50s. Enjoy those 50s while they're here as this will be the last comfortable morning for awhile as we crank up the heat over the weekend and the start of next week.

Saturday & Sunday

A comfortable start in the 50s on Saturday warms up very fast into the middle 80s for daytime highs. We may have a few clouds hang on during the morning hours, but those will quickly fade in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions all day long and a very nice evening for any plans you may have.

Skies will still feature plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but we are expecting a few more clouds than Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to possibly low 90s Sunday afternoon, with the humidity becoming more noticeable, so be sure to make sure you're staying cool.

We have also introduced the possibility of a thunderstorm on Sunday, which may develop during the afternoon or evening.

For the moment, we expect the coverage to be isolated and nothing worth planning your weekend around. But, we know your weekend plans are important, so we'll continue to watch that over the next few days.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather for the northern half of the TV5 viewing area on Sunday for this thunderstorm chance. With a Marginal Risk, severe weather is expected to be isolated (if it even develops at all) with gusty winds and hail as the main threats.

Check back a few times throughout the weekend for any updates to this forecast. Otherwise, have a great weekend and enjoy the summer time heat!

