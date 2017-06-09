Students rap about Flint water crisis for class assignment - WNEM TV 5

Students rap about Flint water crisis for class assignment

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SHARON, MA (WNEM) -

Two Massachusetts high school students are using their class assignment to raise awareness for the Flint water crisis.

Zach Reingold, 17, is a junior at Sharon High School. Reingold and his friend, Cal Sullivan, were given an assignment in their biology class to research a specific topic and explain the history of the environmental issue behind the problem. The assignment also called for an explanation about what caused the problem, the future effects and what is being done to solve it. 

Reingold said they were also asked to include two different viewpoints on the topic. 

"Cal and I chose to do a project on Flint, Michigan because we knew that the Flint, Michigan water crisis is still an issue today and we were very interested to learn more about the entire situation," Reingold said. 

To watch the rap video posted on YouTube, click here

Here are the full lyrics: 

Flint Michigan Disaster

Two years ago you’d hear every newscaster 

Tellin’ a story about the Flint Disaster

It’s too bad the state couldn’t fix it any faster

It had already spread, not enough water to last her

Before we Indulge, why don’t you hear the story

This is where things become accusatory

In 2014, the water supply was changed

For a cheaper provider, it all was arranged

It turns out this wasn’t such a good exchange

In just days people began to complain

“The water is brown” “it smells like crap”

This is where the people of the town just snapped

They did some research all through the night

they found that there was lead corroding all throughout the pipes

But the government assured us that “it will be alright”

So the people of Flint stood together to unite 

Flint Michigan F L I N T

Most of the people livin’ in poverty

Don't say a word, Do not disagree

It's the government's fault that's the harsh reality

Its sad to say that this topic is just so controversial

The issue at hand should be very universal

But republicans think that they just want someone to blame

People need to understand this matter aint a game

They believe that the state did something wrong

But little did they know, it was them all along

On the other side democrats think a little different

Clearly the government has not been so efficient

They believe the blame should be put on Rick Snyder

He’s the one who wanted water from a new provider

This greedy dude, he wanted something cheaper

Now the residents of Flint will meet with the Grim Reaper

This current investigation is still proceeding

So some of the information seems to be misleading

There's a lot of opinion, everyone’s got to relax

So just shut your mouth, and stick to the facts

Flint Michigan F L I N T

Most of the people livin’ in poverty

Don't say a word, Do not disagree

It's the government's fault that's the harsh reality (Ends: 2:42)

Now let’s talk about these individual effects

These are all problems people would not expect

In children, you see slowed growth and behavioral issues

ADHD, Anemia, The problems just continue

In pregnant women you see premature birth

And for their children you’ll see stalled growth spurts

In adults you’ll find high blood pressure and decreased kidney function

In men over 40 you’ll see erectile disfunction

the people came together, acting like role models

 They brought food resources, and a ton of water bottles

Millions of dollars were donated to the cause

Everyone who helped out deserves a huge applause

You can help by donating at help for flint dot com

The sooner people donate the problem will be gone 

The issues not resolved the people are still shook

So donate to the cause, now bring it back to the hook

Flint Michigan F L I N T

Most of the people livin’ in poverty

Don't say a word, Do not disagree

It's the government's fault that's the harsh reality

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.