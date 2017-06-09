Students rap about Flint water crisis for class assignment

Two Massachusetts high school students are using their class assignment to raise awareness for the Flint water crisis.

Zach Reingold, 17, is a junior at Sharon High School. Reingold and his friend, Cal Sullivan, were given an assignment in their biology class to research a specific topic and explain the history of the environmental issue behind the problem. The assignment also called for an explanation about what caused the problem, the future effects and what is being done to solve it.

Reingold said they were also asked to include two different viewpoints on the topic.

"Cal and I chose to do a project on Flint, Michigan because we knew that the Flint, Michigan water crisis is still an issue today and we were very interested to learn more about the entire situation," Reingold said.

To watch the rap video posted on YouTube, click here.

Here are the full lyrics:

Flint Michigan Disaster Two years ago you’d hear every newscaster Tellin’ a story about the Flint Disaster It’s too bad the state couldn’t fix it any faster It had already spread, not enough water to last her Before we Indulge, why don’t you hear the story This is where things become accusatory In 2014, the water supply was changed For a cheaper provider, it all was arranged It turns out this wasn’t such a good exchange In just days people began to complain “The water is brown” “it smells like crap” This is where the people of the town just snapped They did some research all through the night they found that there was lead corroding all throughout the pipes But the government assured us that “it will be alright” So the people of Flint stood together to unite Flint Michigan F L I N T Most of the people livin’ in poverty Don't say a word, Do not disagree It's the government's fault that's the harsh reality Its sad to say that this topic is just so controversial The issue at hand should be very universal But republicans think that they just want someone to blame People need to understand this matter aint a game They believe that the state did something wrong But little did they know, it was them all along On the other side democrats think a little different Clearly the government has not been so efficient They believe the blame should be put on Rick Snyder He’s the one who wanted water from a new provider This greedy dude, he wanted something cheaper Now the residents of Flint will meet with the Grim Reaper This current investigation is still proceeding So some of the information seems to be misleading There's a lot of opinion, everyone’s got to relax So just shut your mouth, and stick to the facts Flint Michigan F L I N T Most of the people livin’ in poverty Don't say a word, Do not disagree It's the government's fault that's the harsh reality (Ends: 2:42) Now let’s talk about these individual effects These are all problems people would not expect In children, you see slowed growth and behavioral issues ADHD, Anemia, The problems just continue In pregnant women you see premature birth And for their children you’ll see stalled growth spurts In adults you’ll find high blood pressure and decreased kidney function In men over 40 you’ll see erectile disfunction the people came together, acting like role models They brought food resources, and a ton of water bottles Millions of dollars were donated to the cause Everyone who helped out deserves a huge applause You can help by donating at help for flint dot com The sooner people donate the problem will be gone The issues not resolved the people are still shook So donate to the cause, now bring it back to the hook Flint Michigan F L I N T Most of the people livin’ in poverty Don't say a word, Do not disagree It's the government's fault that's the harsh reality

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.