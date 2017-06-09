UPDATE: 1 hurt after semi, van crash in Thomas Township - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: 1 hurt after semi, van crash in Thomas Township

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

One person was hurt Friday morning after a semi and van collided in Thomas Township. 

It happened on Gratiot Road and N. Thomas Road in Saginaw County. 

Officials at the scene told TV5 one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

It's unclear how the crash happened or who was at fault. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.