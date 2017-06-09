Railroad crossing gates damaged, police looking for driver - WNEM TV 5

Railroad crossing gates damaged, police looking for driver

Someone hit and damaged a railroad crossing in Fenton and now police are asking for your help tracking down the driver.

It happened on June 7 at the railroad crossing gates on Poplar Street.

The gate has since been repaired, but investigators are still looking to identify whoever was responsible.

If you have any information, call the Fenton Police Department at (810) 629-5311.

