VIDEO: Elementary students prank teachers in talent show performance

A group of elementary students are ending the school year with a...bobble.

Shields Elementary students Zach Irvine, Braden Judd, Nick Markhart, Mackenzie Powell and Tyler Ochoa surprised the crowd at their end of the year Talent Show by wearing enlarged bobble heads of the teachers and staff during their dance performance.

Joshua and Krystal Irvine, parents of Zach, posted the video on Facebook shows the students standing in a line facing away from the crowd. Once the music begins, they flip around displaying the familiar faces of their teachers.

Dancing to hits like DMX's "Party Up (Up in Here)," Silento's "Watch me," and Jason Derulo's "Wiggle" they had their peers roaring with laughter.

