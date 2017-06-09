Grab a beer and help support MI

A whole lot can happen, Out of the Blue.. especially when Labatt beer teams up to help Michigan waterways and state parks.

When you buy Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light “Great State of Mine” specially marked cases, a portion of the proceeds will help support recycling and clean beach initiatives.

“We are anticipating a great partnership with Labatt Blue,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “The donated funds will help us tackle key maintenance on our beaches and expand and make people aware of recycling opportunities in our parks."

Specially marked 15-and 24-can packages of the beer feature some of Michigan’s iconic images, such as the Big Sable Point Lighthouse, the Mackinac Bridge, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

See the cans by clicking here

They’ll be sold throughout the state through July 30.

"Labatt USA helped raise funds for Flint last year through the sale of our products,” said Ben Juda, vice president of the Labatt USA north division. "This year, we will share a portion of the proceeds from the Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light 'Great State of Mine' packages with Michigan state parks. As a beer company, we want to do our part to improve our environmental footprint while preserving and beautifying our parks for people to enjoy."

