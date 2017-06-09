Wanted man could be anywhere in MI, or the country

He could be anywhere in the state, or even in the country.

Now police are asking for your help tracking down a man wanted for murder.

Stephen “Bread” Gilbert, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of Clarence Williams in 2016.

Williams was found dead in the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on Oct. 23.

Gilbert is 6’, weighs 175 pounds and is also wanted for a being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, among other charges.

If you provide information leading to his arrest, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Just call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.

