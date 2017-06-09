Interior of home charred after fire, no one hurt - WNEM TV 5

Interior of home charred after fire, no one hurt

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

No one was hurt by a fire that charred the interior of a Saginaw home.

It happened at N. Granger and Miller at around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

TV5 crews were told someone did live at the home but were not there at the time of the fire.

The cause is still unclear.

