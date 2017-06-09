2 men charged for home invasion, assault in Bay City

Two men were charged in connection to a home invasion and assault against a Bay City woman.

The incident happened on June 3 at a residence on the 1100 block of N. Van Buren Street in Bay City, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.

A 19-year-old woman at the residence told police she came home and was jumped by the two suspects - Tory Flowers, 20, and Julius McCullough, 24, - and a woman.

She told police Flowers kicked in her door and tried hitting her with a handgun, police said.

Police said the woman was bleeding under her eye and had scratches on her.

McCullough and Flowers were arrested in connection to the incident. They were charged on June 6 with one count of first degree home invasion and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Flowers was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Flowers' bond was set at $200,000 and McCullough's was set at $250,000.

McCullough was on probation at the time of the incident, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

