Small fire reported at GM's Flint Truck Assembly plant

A small fire was reported at GM's Flint Truck Assembly plant Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a paint booth where they paint vehicle parts, Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said.

Workers were evacuated and the fire was put out, GM's Liz Trudeau said.

Fans are being brought in to ventilate the building before workers are allowed to resume work.

No injuries have been reported.

The plant is located at 3100 Van Slyke Road in Flint.

