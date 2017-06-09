BREAKING: Fatal crash shuts down northbound I-75 - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Fatal crash shuts down northbound I-75

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A fatal crash has caused all lanes of northbound I-75 to close in Genesee County.

The closure is from I-475 in Mt. Morris Township all the way to M-57 in Clio. That's almost 10 miles of I-75.

The crash, which has left at least one person dead, was reported at 4:16 p.m. on Friday and involved a semi and a car, officials said.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is handling the crash.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

TV5 will update once more information becomes available.

