Instructor urges parents to sign children up for swim lessons early

Summer is a great time to hang out by the pool, but for parents with young children - hanging out by the poolside can lead to disaster.

One Michigan family knows that firsthand. Their toddler fell right into their family pool.

Luckily, 2-year-old Marlowe knew what to do. She had taken a swim class and was floating patiently waiting for someone to come to the rescue.

"I had a panic," said Dawnette Dyer, grandmother. "She was in the pool on the steps and I turned around to get her some toys and she had fallen off of the steps and she started splashing and ended up trying to turn herself around so she could get her head out of the water. So she was under the water and she figured out how to get herself around to get on her back like she has learned in swimming lessons."

Dyer had signed up her grandchildren for a series of swimming classes, giving them a potentially life-saving lesson at an early age.

"I was very thankful that they had taken the classes," Dyer said.

Swimming instructors said the sooner you get your little one into the pool the better.

"Put them in classes. If you know when your vacation is it's never too early to get started," said Tina Swanton, aquatics program director for the Saginaw YMCA.

Swanton said children can be taught how to float as early as 6-months-old. She said all parents need to make sure their young children knows how to roll over and float.

"If they are on their back, their face is then out of the water," Swanton said.

As for Dyer, she said she spent about $10 per class at Genesys Athletic Club. She believes it's a small price to pay for some peace of mind.

"If something was to happen, even just one second, that they have that courage to maybe you know get out of that situation themselves," Dyer said.

