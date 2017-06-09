Police arrest man in connection to multiple robberies

A man suspected of a number of robberies in Mid-Michigan is sitting in jail.

Charles Jones was arraigned on Friday on several charges.

Police believe he robbed a BP gas station in Merrill early Sunday morning. They also suspect he was the one behind an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in St. Charles Wednesday night.

Jones is being held on a $175,000 bond.

