Aged pet's owner wonders why dog was euthanized

He is grieving the loss of his best friend, an aged dog named Capone.

What makes the moment especially painful is he said his dog didn't have to die.

Capone escaped from his yard and was brought to the local animal shelter where he was put down within hours.

His owner is wondering why animal control acted so quickly.

"He got taken away from us. To know he died alone, that's the worst feeling," said Serafin Montoya, owner. "Everyone who was around absolutely loved him. The most kind dog."

Tuesday morning when Montoya got home from work he found the sliding door open and 16-year-old Capone was gone. He looked all over and even posted on social media.

He thought there was hope when someone called to say they found Capone and took him to the animal control center. Montoya called the center, excited to pick up his friend.

"And couple minutes later I got a call back from the deputy director Renee telling me they put my dog down within three hours of him being there," Montoya said.

He was shocked, hurt and upset.

The Genesee County Animal Control is a no kill shelter and Montoya said this should never have happened.

"Their explanation was when he was brought in he was in pain. He could barely walk or sit and they had to make a decision," Montoya said.

He said Capone wasn't sick and the person who found him said he acted fine as well.

Now Montoya misses the way he said Capone sang along with the radio. He hopes this never happens to another dog owner again.

"All I really want is justice for my Capone. I don't want anyone to go through the pain I'm going through right now," Montoya said.

TV5 reached out to the director of the Genesee County Animal Control Center. He said he did not want to discuss the matter. He said what happened to the dog is between animal control and the owner.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.