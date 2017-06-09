Gay pride festival, parade returns to downtown Detroit

The Motor City Pride annual festival and parade are scheduled this weekend in downtown Detroit.

Organizers say the two-day event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and will feature more than 200 entertainers. It includes a vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hart Plaza to remember members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community who have become victims of violence.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed at 12:30 p.m. by a rally at Hart Plaza.

The event attracts thousands of visitors to Detroit.

Chairperson Dave Wait says "Motor City Pride is a celebration of the strength and diversity of Michigan's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community that is second to none."

Daily admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.

