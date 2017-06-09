CC Kitchens recalls meat, salad products due to possible contamination

CC Kitchens, LLC has issued a recall for more than 2,400 pounds of ready to eat meat and poultry salad products.

The products may be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recalled products were produced and packaged on different dates between May 31, 2017 and June 5, 2017.

The following products are on the recall list:

12.6-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Salad” with case code 71001 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

13.1-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Salad” with case code 71004 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

9.4-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Side Salad” with case code 71005 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

9.65-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Side Salad” with case code 71007 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

The recalled products have establishment number "EST. P-45676" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the USDA said.

They were sold at retail locations in Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia.

"The problem was discovered when CC Kitchens, LLC was notified by one of its suppliers that lettuce used in the production of their ready-to-eat meat and poultry salad products was involved in a recall. The lettuce supplier initiated a recall as a precaution because positive test results for the presence of Listeria (which could include L. monocytogenes) were identified during environmental testing of portions of their facility. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the USDA said in a press release.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

