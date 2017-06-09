Flint March for Unity and Pride takes place this weekend

The Flint area March for Unity and Pride takes place on Sunday.

It is part of the national and worldwide LGBTQ&A marches taking place this weekend.

The march begins in front of Flint City Hall at noon and heads to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Several speakers will take part in the program at the church from 12:45-2 p.m.

The speakers include State Rep. Tim Sneller, former Flint City Council Vice President Dale Weighill, Father Dan Scheid, and Nicole Derusha-Mackey.

Derusha-Mackey is the chairperson for the Equality Caucus of Genesee County.

