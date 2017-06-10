Islamic law rally by Chicago Trump building

Protesters who say they oppose Islamic law and counter-protesters shouted at each other from behind police barriers in Chicago in one of several such protests nationwide.

The Saturday rallies in Chicago occurred near a building developed by President Donald Trump. Giant letters spelling out "Trump" loomed on the high-rise over the more than 100 protesters.

About 30 demonstrators stood to one side of a street holding signs that read "Ban Sharia" and "Sharia abuses women." Just across the street, a larger and more vocal group of around 75 people chanted at them, "Racists out!"

A small group also stood at a nearby George Washington monument, chanting, "America first!" Some wore red hats with Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." A dozen police surrounded them as counter-protesters shouted several feet away.

Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through Seattle on Saturday to confront a few dozen people claiming Shariah is incompatible with Western freedoms. Local activists set up an "Ask an American Muslim" booth where attendees could meet and learn about their Muslim neighbors.

Scholars say there's little to no threat to U.S. democracy from Islamic law.

In New York and Chicago, a few dozen anti-Shariah demonstrators were outnumbered by counter-protesters.

The group ACT for America held anti-Sharia rallies in more than two dozen cities. The group said it supports the rights of those subject to Shariah law and opposes discrimination. But the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, calls it the largest American anti-Muslim organization.

