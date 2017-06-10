Man who threatened police during cop's funeral gets prison

An ex-convict charged with using the internet to threaten police attending the funeral of a Detroit officer is heading to prison.

Deshawn Linton was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of dispelling false information and hoaxes. Prosecutors dismissed other charges.

The FBI says Lanton threatened to "drop a bomb" on a St. Clair Shores church Sept. 23 during the funeral of Sgt. Ken Steil, who was shot while chasing a suspect. Investigators say the threat was made on Facebook as the service was streamed live.

Court-appointed lawyer Rafael Villarruel has said Lanton was exercising his right to free speech.

Authorities say Lanton has convictions for fleeing and resisting police, and other crimes.

