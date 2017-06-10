Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne stages annual Civil War Days

A 19th century Detroit fort is serving as the site for Civil War demonstrations, displays and interpreters.

Historic Fort Wayne, a military star-shaped fort along the Detroit River, holds its annual Civil War Days weekend Saturday and Sunday. Among the highlights are costumed interpreters portraying politicians of the era: President Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Sen. Jacob Howard and Michigan Gov. Austin Blair.

Other activities include cooking and artillery demonstrations and a Union headquarters and garrison. Saturday also will serve as the season debut for the Early Risers historical baseball team.

Tours of the complex will be offered and include the Star Fort and the Spanish-American War Guard House.

The fort was built between 1842 and 1851. The grounds contain a Native American burial site dating back more than 1,000 years.

