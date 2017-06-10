Man dies after 3 pedestrians struck by pickup in Detroit - WNEM TV 5

Man dies after 3 pedestrians struck by pickup in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) -

One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.
   A 73-year-old man from South Lyon died Friday morning in a hospital after the Thursday afternoon crash.
   The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the pickup driver drove onto the wrong side of the street as the pedestrians were crossing.
   A woman and man -- both 65 -- from Milford were injured.
   Prosecutors say 42-year-old Deandre Simmons of Inkster is expected to be arraigned Saturday on driving with a suspended license causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating a vehicle under the influence causing death and other charges.

