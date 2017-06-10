Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave - WNEM TV 5

Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave

Posted: Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (AP) -

A proposal for paid parental leave championed by Ivanka Trump could go back to the drawing board.
   President Donald Trump outlined the plan in his budget proposal two weeks ago, but his daughter and adviser is now signaling she's open to other strategies for providing the benefit for new parents.
   Ivanka Trump met this week with a bipartisan group of scholars pitching a different paid leave approach.
   The initial Trump administration plan would require states to guarantee six weeks of paid leave to new mothers, fathers and adoptive parents. It would let states figure out how to pay for it through their unemployment insurance funds. Some governors criticized that as an unfunded mandate.
   An alternative introduced by scholars uses a different financing mechanism modeled after employee-funded programs in several states.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.