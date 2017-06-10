No animals or equipment lost in dairy farm fire

A busy afternoon for fire crews battling a fire at a dairy farm.

The incident happened Saturday at a dairy farm located in the 2500 block of South Crapo Road. That’s south of Washington Road in Ithaca.

The owners of the farm were burning seed bags when the winds picked up it caught the grass and nearby tire piles on fire.

According to Ithaca Fire and Rescue Department Chief Dave Nelson, strong winds made it difficult to extinguish.

Several Fire Departments helped put out the flames.

No buildings, animals or equipment were lost in the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

