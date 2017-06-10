The heat is on

The heat is being felt across all of Mid-Michigan. Highs topped out in the upper 80s and we'll still expect those high temperatures to increase in the next couple of days. Make sure you drink lots of water, use plenty of sunscreen, and try not to keep pets outside for too long. There is a risk of rain heading into early next week, but folks south of the Tri-Cities will remain dry through the weekend.

Tonight:

Flint, Genesee County, and folks south of the Tri-Cities will see mainly clear skies overnight. However, if you're north of the Tri-Cities we'll see increasing clouds. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tomorrow:

Once again, if you're in Flint, Genesee County, or south of the Tri-Cities expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. You'll see more and more clouds as you begin to travel to the north. Folks north of the Tri-Cites will be under mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs for everybody will be close to 90 degrees. Winds will be on the breezy side out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday:

The heat continues into early next week. Temperatures once again will be pushing 90 degrees for highs. We'll also see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a better chance to see showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday:

The middle of the week will be our best chance to run into some showers and thunderstorms. The difference will be that highs will ease back into the mid 80s.

