Deputies searching for two runaway teens

The Midland County Sheriff’s deputies is looking for two 13-year-olds that ran away from their homes in Jasper Township.

Police believe Rafael Orta-Vazquez and Hallie Jo Toner are together.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Orta-Vazquez run away from his home in the 4800 block of West Kent Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Rafael’s parents informed deputies that Orta-Vazquez most likely went to his girlfriend’s house; however when deputies arrived at the home of Hallie Jo Toner in the 2700 block of South Lewis they learned she was also missing.

Orta-Vazquez is a Hispanic male, with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 foot tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Toner is described as a white female. She is 5 foot tall, weighs between 90 to 100 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what the children are wearing at this time.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of these two teens are asked to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 989-839-6466.

