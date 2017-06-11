Bobbi Kristina Brown ex in court on domestic battery charge

Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, appeared in court and had his bail set at $15,500 after his arrest on accusations that he beat up his new girlfriend in a rage.

WFTV in Orlando reports Brown made his first court appearance Sunday. Jail records showed he was still being held Sunday afternoon on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

A Sanford Police report says an argument early Saturday between Gordon and girlfriend Laura Leal "became physical and lasted through the night," with Gordon "hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist."

Gordon denied hitting her. He told police he was the one being abused.

However, after officers observed Leal's injuries they advised her to seek treatment and arrested Gordon.

