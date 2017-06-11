'Wonder Woman' buries 'The Mummy' at box office - WNEM TV 5

'Wonder Woman' buries 'The Mummy' at box office

NEW YORK (AP) -

 "Wonder Woman" wrapped up Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.
   Universal's "The Mummy" looked it age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.
   That couldn't compete with Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.
   The poor opening for "The Mummy," which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal's ballyhooed "Dark Universe." "The Mummy" is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.
   The A24 thriller "It Comes at Night" aimed for more discerning horror fans. It sold a modest $6 million in tickets in its debut weekend.
 

