Tony Awards on Sunday take place under 'Hamilton' shadow

The Tony Awards kick off with Kevin Spacey as its first-time host hoping to shake the telecast's post-"Hamilton" hangover.

The leading musical nominees on Sunday are "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" with 12 nominations, "Dear Evan Hansen" with nine and "Hello, Dolly!" with 10. The top play nominees are "A Doll's House, Part 2," with eight, and "Oslo" with seven. Last year, all eyes were on how many statuettes "Hamilton" would capture.

The presenters are the regular mix of Broadway and Hollywood, including Orlando Bloom, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Hamill, Allison Janney, John Legend, David Oyelowo and Sarah Paulson. But Bette Midler won't be singing anything after talks failed to land the "Hello, Dolly!" diva.



Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.