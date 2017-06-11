Grosse Pointe holds gay pride march for first time - WNEM TV 5

Grosse Pointe holds gay pride march for first time

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (AP) -

 Hundreds of people marched for the first time in Grosse Pointe in support of LGBT rights.
   The mile march began at Grosse Pointe South High School to emphasize support for teens who are gay or transgender. It ended at Maire Elementary School.
   Jessica Dodge and Shekinah Aho, both 15 years old, held hands and wore shirts that said, "Make America Gay Again." Aho says she wanted to show "all the little kids" who might feel different that there are "lots of people like them."
   Luis Santiago and husband Demitrious Baird of Grosse Pointe Woods marched with their 7-year-old twin boys. Santiago tells The Detroit News he wants the boys to know that their family is as important as any family.

